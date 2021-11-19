Left Menu

Spanish airliner evacuated on landing in La Coruna after threat received

A Spanish passenger plane belonging to the domestic airline Volotea was evacuated on Friday morning on landing in the northwestern city of La Coruna after authorities received a bomb threat, a spokesperson for the local police said. All passengers were evacuated after the plane landed around 7:30 a.m. Two hours after the landing, police said nothing suspicious had yet been found. La Coruna's airport continued to operate normally.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 14:20 IST
A Spanish passenger plane belonging to the domestic airline Volotea was evacuated on Friday morning on landing in the northwestern city of La Coruna after authorities received a bomb threat, a spokesperson for the local police said.

All passengers were evacuated after the plane landed around 7:30 a.m. (0630 GMT), and the plane, which had taken off from Bilbao in northeastern Spain, was parked away from the airport buildings and being inspected, a spokesperson for the airport operator Aena said. Two hours after the landing, police said nothing suspicious had yet been found.

La Coruna's airport continued to operate normally.

