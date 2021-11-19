ROXUL ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation India emphasises on Stone Wool Insulation Solutions at a Networking Dinner Hosted by H.E. Freddy Svane, The Danish Ambassador to India

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): ROXUL ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation India Private Limited in collaboration with The Danish Embassy hosted an awareness event at the Danish Ambassador's residence to emphasize the importance of energy conservation and fire safety offered by ROCKWOOL Stone wool insulation solutions, which is committed to enrich modern living. Unlocking the unique strengths of stone wool, the evening highlighted several aspects of energy efficiency and fire safety with the focus on resolving new-day energy concerns.

H.E Freddy Svane, Danish Ambassador to India, while stressing on the importance of energy conservation said, "ROCKWOOL has done an exemplary job in the South East Asian region as the brand understands the need for efficient use of energy in India keeping the huge consumption in mind. It is imperative for us to work towards minimizing energy consumptions via the most sustainable ways. I have pledged to support all Danish companies that venture into India to help the subcontinent with their technological expertise." Expressing his views on the networking dinner, Vinay Pratap Singh, Business Unit Director of ROXUL ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation India Private Limited said, "It has been about 80 years since we have been providing our consumers with stone wool insulation worldwide. It has been a very successful and fulfilling year and we witnessed a massive jump in the use of insulation products in these modern times. The brand recognizes the need for social well-being at a professional, personal, and public level through its world-class products. Furthermore, it was lovely to have the event be addressed by the presence of his excellency, Freddy Svane, the Danish Ambassador to India and showcase his support to this cause."

The dinner commenced with a welcoming note by The Danish Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane and was followed by Vinay Pratap Singh, the Business Unit Director of ROXUL ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation India Private Limited sharing a presentation for spreading awareness about the product his company offers and how they focus on energy conservation in building envelope as well as process industries in India. ROCKWOOL stone wool products are made of basalt, a volcanic stone, which is the world's most abundant renewable natural resource. Whether it's energy consumption, noise pollution to fire resilience, or developing solutions to tackle the world's biggest sustainability and development problem, ROCKWOOL is committed to enriching the lives of everyone. The evening concluded with an open dinner for questions and a thanking note by Soren Norrelund Kannik-Marquardsen, who is the Minister Counsellor Regional Coordinator South Asia and Head of Trade & Commercial Affairs New Delhi.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)