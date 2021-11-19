Equity benchmark indices close in red; metals, auto drag Sensex down by 433 points
Indian equity market closed in red on Friday as the metal, auto, and capital goods sector shares plummeted.
- Country:
- India
Indian equity market closed in red on Friday as the metal, auto, and capital goods sector shares plummeted. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 433.05 points or 0.72 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 133.90 points or 0.75 per cent.
In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted were the metal sector with a decline of 2.76 per cent, the auto sector with 2.32 per cent, and the capital goods sector with 1.89 per cent. Among stocks, the top gainer was State Bank of India, which surged 1.16 per cent to Rs 503.95, followed by Power Grid Corp up by 0.63 per cent to Rs 192.35 per share.
HDFC Bank, Reliance and ICICI Bank also traded with a positive bias today. Meanwhile, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) cracked by 3.28 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra down by 3.19 per cent and HCL Tech by 2.88 per cent. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sensex
- ICICI Bank
- Indian
- Tech Mahindra
- Mahindra
- Reliance
- BSE Sensex
- Nifty
- India
- State Bank
ALSO READ
Amazon, Apple, Mahindra join First Movers Coalition to drive zero-carbon tech demand
Mukesh Ambani and family have no plans to relocate to London, says Reliance Industries
Ambani not relocating to London: Reliance
Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes home loan rates by 0.05 pc
Reliance to sell US shale gas assets