Left Menu

15 states have rolled out BH-series so far for seamless transfer of vehicles across India: Road secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:07 IST
15 states have rolled out BH-series so far for seamless transfer of vehicles across India: Road secy
  • Country:
  • India

To ensure seamless transfer of personal vehicles across India, 15 states and UTs have so far rolled out the new Bharat Series (BH-series) for registration of personal vehicles, Union Road Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Friday.

The government in August had notified a new vehicle registration regime that will free vehicle owners from the re-registration process when they shift from one state or Union territory to another.

''This vehicle registration facility under 'Bharat series (BH-series)' will be available on a voluntary basis to defence personnel, employees of central government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in four or more states/ Union territories,'' the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had said in a statement.

Speaking with PTI, Aramane said that under the new National Automobile Policy, the vehicle scrapping facilities are being set up in states.

''Already we have received one application from Gujarat. We are expecting another application from Assam,'' he said.

He added that once these facilities are available and the existing three facilities also register themselves and become fully operational as per the policy, the state governments will have the motivation to give up to 25 per cent rebate on road tax for vehicles that are purchased after scrapping the old ones.

''Right now, since facilities are still in the process of getting set up, the states do not have any need to immediately announce that,'' Aramane said.

Recently, the Union road transport and highways ministry said the states and Union territories (UTs) will provide up to 25 per cent rebate on road tax for vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles under the new National Automobile Scrappage Policy.

On measures MoRTH is taking to push electric vehicle infrastructure, Aramane said this is being tackled in 2-3 fashions.

He pointed out that two-wheeler companies like Ola, Ather Energy, etc., are planning to have their own infrastructure.

Besides, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has already tendered out a project for the establishment of the charging infrastructure throughout the country. So, that is also going to happen in the next few months, Aramane added.

Meanwhile, he said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also notified 100 toll stations this year for wayside amenities construction, where the charging infrastructure will be mandated.

''Already 30 of them have been awarded, the remaining 70 also will be done during the course of the year,'' Aramane, who is also the chairman of NHAI, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021