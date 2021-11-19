Claricent Partners, now a member firm of IIC Partners in India

Claricent Partners LLP, a Leading Global Leadership Search and Advisory firm is now the member firm in India for IIC Partners, a global Executive Search and Leadership Advisory network. It is a matter of happiness and pride for Claricent that IIC Partners chose them as their member partner in India.

Speaking on behalf of Claricent Partners, Jyoti Bowen Nath, its Managing Partner commented, “It is a privilege and an honor to be a part of a globally strong Executive Search and Leadership Advisory collaborative network such as IIC Partners. This relationship will further strengthen the firm’s support to its clients in India and globally. It will also provide a strong base for the IIC Partners network to capitalize more on the growing Asia Pacific market, with Claricent Partners leading its presence in India. We believe it is just the beginning of an exciting journey together to serve all our clients across the globe in their quest for superior leadership talent.” Christine Hayward, Executive Director at IIC Partners, remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Claricent Partners into IIC Partners. Jyoti and her team provide their clients with an exceptional search experience, and their values are very much aligned with IIC Partners. Claricent Partners work with many of the leading corporations across India, and we have already begun collaborating on cross border assignments, deepening these relationships globally. It is already clear that this will be a mutually beneficial partnership for both organizations.” Claricent Partners has a long and successful track record in serving their clients in the Industrial, Technology and Digital, Shipping and Logistics, and Consumer and Retail sectors. They also conduct marquee searches in the Education and Not-for-Profit segments. With their strong focus on technology, Claricent has been able to successfully serve clients in start-ups and consumer technology segments through global best practices in terms of research, mapping and quality of execution.

IIC Partners has been a formidable name in the global market as an association of premium global executive search organisations coming together to share, exchange, and collaborate on helping clients across geographies as a trusted partner and advisor in Executive Hiring and Talent Consulting. All IIC Partners member firms are independently owned and managed and are leaders in their respective local and national markets.

About Claricent Partners - Claricent Partners is synonymous as one of the leading global brands in executive search and advisory services in India. Formerly recognized as Gilbert Tweed Associates, Claricent Partners has now evolved into a larger platform with a unique and specialized approach suiting the executive search specifics of the national as well as global markets. Claricent Partners has amassed tremendous experience and know-how in Executive Search and Leadership & Talent Consulting Services to serve clients nationally as well as in Asian, European and US markets.

