UK's Gove says confident of protocol progress without triggering Article 16

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 18:16 IST
A senior British minister said on Friday that he was confident London could break an impasse with the EU over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland without having to trigger emergency safeguard measures.

"I do believe that there is a constructive approach that has been taken by the (European) Commission and (Brexit minister) Lord Frost has signalled that while of course, it's always possible that Article 16 may require to be invoked, we're confident we'll be able to make progress without it," Housing Minister Michael Gove told a news conference.

Speaking at the same news conference following a meeting of the British-Irish Council, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said he detected a genuine desire from all sides to solve the issues relating to the Northern Ireland protocol.

