FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Germany's situation is so grave that a lockdown, including vaccinated people, cannot be ruled out, the health minister said, adding the country was in talks with Pfizer about possibly buying its experimental antiviral pill.
* Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full lockdown this autumn, and will require its whole population to get vaccinated as of February, the government said. * The prevalence of infections in England fell back to about 1 in 65 people in the week ending Nov. 13, Britain's Office for National Statistics said. The health ministry also said it would add booster shots to the pass for outbound international travel.
* Hungary reported 11,289 new cases, its highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic, the government said. * France will send over a 200 more police to its overseas territory of Guadeloupe, ministers said, after violent demonstrations broke out on the island this week due to protests over COVID-19 protocols.
* Russia, which reported a record daily high of deaths in the last 24 hours, said its level of collective immunity against COVID-19 stood at 50.2% as of Nov. 19, up from 49% the previous week. AMERICAS
* Mexico reported 3,915 new cases of infection and 356 additional fatalities on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,854,994 and the death toll to 291,929. * Pfizer said on Thursday the U.S. government would pay $5.29 billion for 10 million courses of its experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan unveiled a record $490 billion spending package to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic, bucking a global trend towards withdrawing crisis-mode stimulus measures and adding strains to its already tattered finances.
* The first known case was a market vendor in China's Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a U.S. study. * The Philippines has approved a plan to allow entry soon to foreign tourists who are vaccinated, following moves by other Southeast Asian countries to relax travel curbs.
* Singapore's trade minister, however, said the country needed more data before deciding on easing, Bloomberg News reported. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Nigeria's economy grew just over 4% in the third quarter, the statistics office said on Thursday, lifted by higher oil prices, as the country targets mass vaccination from this month. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* AstraZeneca's partner in China, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products said it had begun its first shipment of the shot, sending more than four million doses to Indonesia. * Pfizer plans to apply for a European authorisation of its experimental antiviral pill, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said, citing sources close to the European Medicines Agency and the company.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * European stocks retreated from record highs, while government bond yields, oil prices and the euro tumbled as the spectre of a fresh lockdown in Germany and other parts of Europe cast a fresh shadow over the global economy.
* Oil prices dropped below $79 a barrel as a fresh surge in cases in Europe threatened to slow the economic recovery while investors also weighed a potential release of crude reserves by major economies to cool energy prices. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Sherry Jacob-Phillips ; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Andrew Cawthorne)
