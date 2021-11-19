Left Menu

Maha ST bus strike: Services of 238 daily wage workers terminated, 297 employees suspended

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 19:34 IST
Maha ST bus strike: Services of 238 daily wage workers terminated, 297 employees suspended
  • Country:
  • India

The services of 238 daily wage workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were terminated and 297 employees suspended on Friday in view of the stir in the state's premier public transport undertaking, an official said.

Notices were sent to 2,296 daily wage workers and the services of 238 have been terminated in the first phase, and further action will follow, he said.

''Earlier this week, a total of 2,296 of 2,584 daily wage workers were served notices asking them to join duty within 24 hours, but only 32 reported to work. We have also suspended 297 employees on Friday, taking the total number who have faced this action to 2,776,'' he informed.

MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding merger of the undertaking with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security.

Operations in 250 MSRTC bus depots are shut since November 9 due to the agitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021