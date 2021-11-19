Award winner Martín Espada among writers in new fellowship

Left Menu

This year's winner of the National Book Award for poetry, Martín Espada, is among 20 Puerto Rican writers chosen as the inaugural fellows for a program co-founded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Flamboyan Foundation's Arts Fund.

The Letras Boricuas Fellows are a blend of new and established voices who also include the fiction writers Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa and Francisco Font Acevedo, the creative nonfiction writers Mercy Romero and Vanessa Mártir and children's writer Mrinali Álvarez Astacio.

Each fellow receives a USD 25,000 grant.

“Twenty vibrant Puerto Rican voices make up this remarkable initial cohort, each one resonant and powerful, poet Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Mellon Foundation, said in a statement Friday. “These are writers who convey the depth and breadth of Puerto Rico's stories and histories across literary genre and a range of styles, and who affirm the vital significance of the word through their work.” The two foundations will choose another 20 fellows next year and plan a 2023 gathering in San Juan for the 40 selected writers.

