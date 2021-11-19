Left Menu

Elite Landbase clocks sales of Rs. 425 crore during festival

Gurugram's leading real estate consultant, Elite Landbase announced that it sold approx. 4,50,000 sq. ft. area during the festival season valued at Rs. 425 crores. The previous year turnover was Rs. 290 crore during the same period as disclosed by the company.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:22 IST
Elite Landbase clocks sales of Rs. 425 crore during festival
Elite Landbase. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram's leading real estate consultant, Elite Landbase announced that it sold approx. 4,50,000 sq. ft. area during the festival season valued at Rs. 425 crores. The previous year turnover was Rs. 290 crore during the same period as disclosed by the company. Elite Landbase deals in Real Estate Consultation with an elaborate presence in Delhi, Gurugram, Pune and Mumbai. The company's sales achievement has been majorly from Pune and Gurugram.

Talking about the hot configurations of this festival, Navdeep Sardana, Founder and CEO, Elite Landbase, said, "We witnessed a significant increase in the sale of SCO plots which was closely followed by residential plots and independent floors." The company is expecting to achieve Rs. 700+ Cr. sales till December 2021. "Real estate sales momentum will continue with the same euphoria even after the festive season. Projects offering a luxury lifestyle will continue to perform well," adds Sardana.

Considering the current demand-supply trends, the company plans to focus more on residential properties in the mid ticket size range i.e. Rs. 1 crore onwards. "As far as marketing is considered, our focus will primarily be on digital platforms. We will also upscale our outdoor marketing. Besides, we have planned to incorporate new and effective mechanism for post-sales services to ensure higher customer satisfaction & end-to-end services forever," says Sardana.

Elite Landbase has been a leading real estate consultancy group since 2012 & has over 25,500+ satisfied customers. The consultancy group has sold over 45 million sq. ft. area till date and aims to quadruple the numbers in the coming few years. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021