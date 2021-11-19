Left Menu

Russia's Aeroflot raises fuel charge amid rising costs

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot will raise the fuel charge on its domestic and international routes because of rising jet fuel costs, it said on Friday. Aeroflot's fuel costs jumped 30% in the first nine months of the year, mainly due to rising jet fuel prices. ($1 = 73.1675 roubles)

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:22 IST
Russia's Aeroflot raises fuel charge amid rising costs

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot will raise the fuel charge on its domestic and international routes because of rising jet fuel costs, it said on Friday. The fee, which is included in the ticket price, will be increased by 550 roubles ($7.52) to 2,200 roubles on domestic flights and by 10 euros to 30 euros on international flights, the company said in a statement.

"This is a necessary decision, it is driven by a significant increase in the cost of jet fuel in 2021," Aeroflot said, adding the price has risen 50% in the third quarter compared to last year. Aeroflot's fuel costs jumped 30% in the first nine months of the year, mainly due to rising jet fuel prices.

($1 = 73.1675 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021