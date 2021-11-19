Russia's Aeroflot raises fuel charge amid rising costs

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot will raise the fuel charge on its domestic and international routes because of rising jet fuel costs, it said on Friday. The fee, which is included in the ticket price, will be increased by 550 roubles ($7.52) to 2,200 roubles on domestic flights and by 10 euros to 30 euros on international flights, the company said in a statement.

"This is a necessary decision, it is driven by a significant increase in the cost of jet fuel in 2021," Aeroflot said, adding the price has risen 50% in the third quarter compared to last year. Aeroflot's fuel costs jumped 30% in the first nine months of the year, mainly due to rising jet fuel prices.

($1 = 73.1675 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)