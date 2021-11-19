Britain says on Brexit talks: Significant gaps remain across most issues

Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday that significant gaps remained with the European Union across most issues relating to the Northern Irish protocol and that if no solution could be found, then Article 16 would be used.

"Significant gaps remain across most issues," Frost said.

"If no such solution can be found, we remain prepared to use the safeguard provisions under Article 16," Frost said.

