Left Menu

39 asylum-seeking Palestinians stranded in Barcelona airport

A group of 39 Palestinian refugees were waiting in a restricted area of the Barcelona airport for a fifth day on Friday after they used a stopover of their South America-bound flight from Cairo to request asylum in Spain, the countrys authorities said.Police are investigating the charter flight that flew into Barcelona on Monday, a spokesman with Spains Interior Ministry told The Associated Press.The flight from Cairo had the Ecuadorean capital, Quito, as its final destination, with scheduled layovers in Spains second-largest city and Bogot, in Colombia.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:37 IST
39 asylum-seeking Palestinians stranded in Barcelona airport
  • Country:
  • Spain

A group of 39 Palestinian refugees were waiting in a restricted area of the Barcelona airport for a fifth day on Friday after they used a stopover of their South America-bound flight from Cairo to request asylum in Spain, the country's authorities said.

Police are investigating the charter flight that flew into Barcelona on Monday, a spokesman with Spain's Interior Ministry told The Associated Press.

The flight from Cairo had the Ecuadorean capital, Quito, as its final destination, with scheduled layovers in Spain's second-largest city and Bogotá, in Colombia. A spokeswoman with the Spanish government's delegation in Catalonia said that once they landed at El Prat airport on Monday, the group refused to get back on the aircraft to continue with their scheduled trip.

Since then, they have been taken care of with food and assistance in police facilities at the airport, the spokeswoman said. Press officials in Spain are not usually authorised to be identified by name in media reports.

Authorities are “processing” the group's asylum request, the official said, adding that in the meantime the group hasn't been arrested and that they are “free to continue with their trip.” Sophie Muller, the representative in Spain for the United Nations refugee agency, or UNHCR, said that the passengers were carrying refugee documents issued by UNRWA, the UN's agency that provides essential services to Palestinian refugees. She also said that many in the group had previously submitted asylum applications in Egypt and Ethiopia.

The spokesman for the Interior Ministry, which oversees the office for asylum applications in Spain and the customs checkpoints at airports, said the individual applications of the refugees were being examined, a process that can take from days to weeks or even months.

Spain has received nearly 50,000 asylum requests in the first 10 months of 2021, with Venezuelans, Colombians and Moroccans topping the charts of most applications.

The Interior Ministry, which has recently tried to clear a backlog of previous applications, said that over 15,000 people have been granted refugee status or other types of protection under international asylum laws this year. More than 41,000 requests were rejected.

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021