Low orbiting satellite spotted along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
A low orbiting satellite was spotted near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, a defence official said. People living in forward areas of Dhargalooon, Lanjiote along the Line of Control (LoC) spotted the object with blinking light, triggering panic among the residents, he said.
