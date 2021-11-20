Left Menu

Women's rights group Time's Up to undergo 'major reset' after criticism

Time's Up, the group founded in Hollywood after public revelations of sexual harassment by producer Harvey Weinstein, said on Friday it would undergo a "major reset" to better serve its goal of protecting women in the workplace. The move follows public criticism about the group's close ties to politicians and confusion over its mission.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-11-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 01:44 IST
The move follows public criticism about the group's close ties to politicians and confusion over its mission. A report commissioned by Times Up, and released on Friday, confirmed "missteps," said Time's Up board Chair Gabrielle Sulzberger. "This is a needed reset, not a retreat," Sulzberger said. A Time's Up statement said "the structure, strategy and staff of the group will be rebuilt from the ground up," and interim President and Chief Executive Monifa Bandele will step down at year's end. Three people will remain on a transition team to create "a more focused, transparent, and inclusive organization," the statement said. Time's Up was founded in 2018 and supported by Hollywood stars including Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Ashley Judd.

