Mexico agrees new, reduced IMF credit line worth $50 bln
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-11-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 02:58 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico has agreed a new flexible credit line over two years with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth some $50 billion, the Washington-based fund said on Friday.
The previous credit line with the IMF was worth around $61 billion, and Mexico had expressed a desire to pursue a further reduction in the level of access at a mid-term review next year, the fund said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- International Monetary Fund
- Mexico
- Washington
Advertisement