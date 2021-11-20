Elite Landbase Clocks Sales of Rs. 425 Crore during Festival

Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) Gurugram's leading real estate consultant, Elite Landbase announced that it sold approx. 4,50,000 sq. ft. area during the festival season valuing Rs. 425 crores. The previous year turnover was Rs. 290 Crore during the same period as disclosed by the company. Elite Landbase deals in Real Estate Consultation with an elaborate presence in Delhi, Gurugram, Pune & Mumbai. The company's sales achievement has been majorly from Pune and Gurugram. Talking about the hot configurations of this festival, Navdeep Sardana, Founder and CEO, Elite Landbase, said, "We witnessed a significant increase in the sale of SCO plots which was closely followed by residential plots and independent floors." The company is expecting to achieve Rs. 700+ Cr. sales till December 2021. "Real estate sales momentum will continue with the same euphoria even after the festive season. Projects offering a luxury lifestyle will continue to perform well," adds Sardana. Considering the current demand-supply trends, the company plans to focus more on residential properties in the mid ticket size range i.e. Rs. 1 crore onwards. "As far as marketing is considered, our focus will primarily be on digital platforms. We will also upscale our outdoor marketing. Besides, we have planned to incorporate new and effective mechanism for post-sales services to ensure higher customer satisfaction & end-to-end services forever," says Sardana. Elite Landbase has been a leading real estate consultancy group since 2012 & has over 25,500+ satisfied customers. The consultancy group has sold over 45 million sq. ft. area till date and aims to quadruple the numbers in the coming few years.

