Maoists blow up railway tracks in J'khand, train services disrupted on Barkakana-Garhwa route

A blast took place on the railway tracks between Richughuta and Demu stations around 12.30 am, an officer said.Members of a CPI-Maoist squad blew up railway tracks in Latehar, disrupting movement of trains on Barkakana-Garhwa rail route, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Palamu Range, Raj Kumar Lakra told PTI.

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 20-11-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 10:58 IST
Maoists blow up railway tracks in J'khand, train services disrupted on Barkakana-Garhwa route
Members of banned CPI (Maoist) suspectedly blew up a portion of railway tracks in Jharkhand's Latehar district in the early hours of Saturday, disrupting train services on the Barkakana-Garhwa route, police said. A blast took place on the railway tracks between Richughuta and Demu stations around 12.30 am, an officer said.

Members of a CPI-Maoist squad blew up railway tracks in Latehar, disrupting movement of trains on Barkakana-Garhwa rail route, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Palamu Range, Raj Kumar Lakra told PTI. The banned outfit has called for a nationwide bandh on Saturday to protest against the arrest of its top leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, by the Jharkhand Police.

Bose was the mastermind behind more than 100 incidents of attack and arson in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Lakra said the railway authorities are repairing the tracks.

All the police stations in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts under the Dhanbad Division of Central Eastern Railway have been alerted after the blast, the DIG said.

ECR Railway spokesperson PK Mishra said the trolley of a diesel engine has been damaged in the blast.

Special teams of Barkakana and Barwadih have reached the spot to repair the railway lines and work is on, he said. Several trains have been diverted, while Dehri-Onsone-Barwadih and Barwadih-Nesubogomo special trains cancelled.

Movement of passenger buses from Medininagar to Ranchi has also been stopped, a state government official said.

