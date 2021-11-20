Left Menu

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel - Iranian media

"A foreign ship, carrying smuggled diesel was seized," said Col. Hajian, commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfaqar in the southern city of Parsian. "After inspection, more than 150,000 litres of smuggled diesel were discovered," he added. Hajian, who was identified by his last name only, said the ship's 11 crew members were detained for interrogation.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 12:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Iranian navy has seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters smuggling diesel, Iranian news media reported on Saturday.

"After inspection, more than 150,000 litres of smuggled diesel were discovered," he added. Hajian, who was identified by his last name only, said the ship's 11 crew members were detained for interrogation. He did not provide the ship's nationality or details on when it was seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

