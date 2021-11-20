Swarrnim University empowers its students entrepreneurs with the support of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and the state govt

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, based in Gandhinagar Gujarat is a thriving pre-eminent university that provides a plethora of disciplines like Engineering, Architecture. Design, Science, Management, Paramedical, Agriculture among other streams that are taught with value and enhancement through innovation, startup and entrepreneurship. Through education, research and innovation, the motto is to drive up the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst students.

Through startup initiatives, our Government plans to empower and boost entrepreneurship, economic growth and employment across India. To go beyond professional and academic skills, students develop experiences that will help them in contributing to the betterment of our nation. The CM of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel had invited all the students on Thursday (18th of November, 2021) who have started startup entrepreneurships, for a lunch at Circuit House and High tea at CM Residence followed by an exhibition at his own residence.

Patel, connected with all of them and with proactive support and encouragement ensured them of the policies that exist for protecting the young students. He also reminded them, how approachable he is and in all circumstances he is going to stand by their side. "Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Government's vision has made startup entrepreneurships so easy in India." CM Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel of Gujarat.

Patel reportedly said, "We encourage student entrepreneurs and their creativity. The Government has designed policies to protect and promote the students by giving them the right kind of platform. Also, I am not of a very difficult nature. Whenever you need me, I am always there for you all." Swarrnim University facilitates the revolutionary activity to help its students who wish to start their own business by giving them the right career guidance and advice. The following startup solutions by Swarrnim University were presented to the CM on Thursday:

1. Morning Plus Beverage Private Limited: This startup will provide fresh juice for patients in the hospital and soft drinks for the regular people. They will be recycling and using plastic bottle. Eventually, they will expand in new cities and areas. 2. Veggie Cleaner project, Herbal Sanitizer for Vegetables and Fruits: A herbal formulation for cleaning and removing the surface microorganisms and various pesticides from fruits & vegetables. It is formulated with goodness of neem extract.

3. Herbal Menstrual Cramp Relief Spray: This particular product is going to solve the menstrual cramp pain as it is a herbal formulation that produces fewer side effects. It is prepared by alcoholic extracts to easily penetrate into skin and produce fast and long term effects. 4. Herbal Remedies for skin infection: Skin infection like eczema, dermatitis, ringworm, athlete's foot, etc can be treated and cured in a short span of time by this herbal remedy.

5. Swarrnim Lab Kit: This project ensures the students to find all the requirements under one roof in a form of a kit. They do not have to run errands to multiple stores to find a single item. Gujarat has been a state of startup, innovation and friendliness. The ideas and capabilities of the students will be supported to make sure they can implement their ideas and grow well. This kind and welcome step towards promoting more students to become startup entrepreneurs will empower a strong system to nurture innovation and creativity.

