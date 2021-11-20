2 crushed by car outside railways station in Jaisalmer, 5 injured
Two persons sitting on the roadside were crushed to death by a car here, while five others sustained injuries, police said on Saturday. The incident took place Friday night when both deceased, as well as the injured, were sitting by the roadside outside a railway station, police said.
Two persons sitting on the roadside were crushed to death by a car here, while five others sustained injuries, police said on Saturday. The incident took place Friday night when both deceased, as well as the injured, were sitting by the roadside outside a railway station, police said. The deceased were identified by the police as Kailash (35) and Suresh (30), both from Bhopal.
They were rushed to the district hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors, police said, adding, a search is on for the absconding driver.
