Left Menu

IRB Infra shareholders pass resolution for Rs 5,347 cr-capital inflow

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 17:10 IST
IRB Infra shareholders pass resolution for Rs 5,347 cr-capital inflow
  • Country:
  • India

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Saturday said that its shareholders have passed a resolution which will enable capital inflow of Rs 5,347 crore into the company.

IRB Infrastructure Developers convened an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders online on November 20, 2021, the company said in a statement.

''...This will now enable the company to issue shares to the tune of Rs 5,347 crore to the Cintra Global S.E. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A) and the Bricklayers Investments Pt. Ltd. (an affiliate of GIC, Singapore Sovereign wealth fund),'' it said.

The statement said overall 95 per cent of the votes casted have been in favour of the resolution.

All the large institutional shareholders of the company voted in favour of the resolution, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021