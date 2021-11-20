Left Menu

FACTBOX-The global background of Deutsche Bank's new chair

Deutsche Bank has nominated the Dutch businessman Alexander Wynaendts as the next chairman of its supervisory board, marking a new era for Germany's largest lender. Below are some details about Wynaendts:

* Wynaendts is aged 61, born on August 1, 1960. * The son of a Dutch diplomat, he grew up in Beirut, Jakarta and Brussels.

* He speaks multiple languages, including Indonesian, Spanish, German, French, and English. * His first job was with ABN AMRO, in private and investment banking in Amsterdam and London.

* From 2008 to 2020, he was CEO of Aegon, navigating it through a government bailout in the midst of the financial crisis. * During 2019, his last full year as Aegon CEO, he earned 3.9 million euros ($4.40 million), down from 5.0 million in 2018.

* Wynaendts oversaw multiple acquisitions and disposals during his tenure at Aegon, with 87 M&A deals from 2012 to 2020, according to Refinitiv data. * He is resigning his Citigroup board seat.

* He sits on the boards of Uber Technologies and Air France-KLM. * He is expected to take over the board of Deutsche Bank in May 2022. Terms are five years. ($1 = 0.8859 euros)

