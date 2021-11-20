Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL22 BIZ-RELIANCE-ARAMCO USD 15 bn Reliance-Aramco deal off, cos re-evaluate New Delhi: After missing two self-imposed deadlines, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has shelved a proposed deal to sell a 20 per cent stake in its oil refinery and petrochemical business to Saudi Aramco for an asking of USD 15 billion as the Indian firm focuses on new energy business.

DCM10 GJ-SITHARAMAN-GIFT CITY Sitharaman announces clearance of two proposals of IFSCA at GIFT City in Gujarat Gandhinagar: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced clearance of two proposals worth Rs 469 crore of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) at GIFT City here during her one-day visit on Saturday. DEL44 BIZ-EPFO-PAYROLL DATA EPFO net adds 15.41 lakh subscribers in Sept New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO net added 15.41 lakh subscribers in September 2021, reflecting a growing trend in net payroll additions post the second wave of the pandemic.

DCM8 BIZ-LD BSNL-MTNL-ASSETS Govt puts on sale MTNL, BSNL assets at base price of Rs 970 cr New Delhi: The government has listed for sale real estate assets of state-run telecom firms MTNL and BSNL at a reserve price of around Rs 970 crore, according to documents uploaded on the DIPAM website.

DCM4 BIZ-EPFO-FIAC-INSTRUMENTS EPFO empowers advisory body FIAC to take call on investment in new instruments like InvITs New Delhi: Retirement fund manager EPFO on Saturday decided to empower its advisory body Finance Investment and Audit Committee (FIAC) to take a call on investing in new asset classes like InvITs. DCM3 BIZ-OLA ELECTRIC Ola Electric expands test rides of e-scooters pan-India New Delhi: Ola Electric on Saturday said it has expanded the customer test rides for its electric scooters across the country.

