Rai to hold high-level meeting to review restrictions imposed in Delhi to combat pollution

It had also ordered its employees to work from home till Sunday.Rai had also said 1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen the public transport system.

Rai to hold high-level meeting to review restrictions imposed in Delhi to combat pollution
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will Monday hold a high-level meeting with senior officers to review the restrictions imposed in the city to contain high pollution levels, officials said Sunday.

"The meeting has been called to review the restrictions which come to an end on Sunday. Officials of all departments concerned will be in attendance," an official said.

To combat pollution, the Delhi government had on Wednesday issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

The Delhi government had banned construction and demolition activities in the city till November 21. It had also ordered its employees to work from home till Sunday.

Rai had also said 1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen the public transport system.

