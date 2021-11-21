Bounce Infinity to be launched on Dec 2; deliveries to commence from early 2022

Electric scooter rental startup Bounce has said that its maiden consumer e-scooter, Ínfinity, is set to be rolled out early next month and the deliveries are expected to commence from early 2022.

The Bangalore-based firm had acquired 22Motors, including its manufacturing unit at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, in a deal valued at USD 7 million.

The company also said that it is looking to set up another plant, in South India, considering the potential of the domestic market.

Besides, earlier this month, it announced investing USD 100 million across manufacturing of e-scooters and expanding the battery swapping infrastructure over the next 12 months.

Bounce is set to launch its first consumer electric scooter, Bounce Infinity, on December 2 and the bookings would also commence from the same day, the company said in a statement.

However, deliveries are slated for early next year, Bounce said, adding, the advanced 'Made in India' scooter can be booked by making an initial payment of just Rs 499.

The Bounce Infinity will be equipped with a smart, removable Li-ion battery, which can be taken out and charged as per a customer's convenience and requirement, it said.

Bounce also claimed offering a first-of-its kind option in the domestic EV space, in which customers can also purchase its e-scooter at an affordable price without the battery and use Bounce's extensive battery swapping network to be on the move, apart from acquiring the vehicle along with the battery pack, it said.

Customers will only have to pay for the battery swaps, whenever they exchange an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce's swapping network, it said.

As part of the deal with 22Motors, Bounce acquired its manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and intellectual property. The state-of-the-art plant has a capacity to manufacture 180,000 scooters per year.

