Left Menu

Leaked water pipe causes massive mudslide in Jammu; crucial stretch blocked     '

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 14:35 IST
Leaked water pipe causes massive mudslide in Jammu; crucial stretch blocked     '
  • Country:
  • India

A mudslide triggered by a leaked water pipe of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department blocked the busy Panjtirthi-Sidhra road connecting the city with the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Sunday, prompting the agency concerned to press its men and machines to restore the vital link, officials said.

The road was blocked around 4.30 am following which the Public Works Department (PWD) launched a road clearance operation, the officials said.

They said the PHE department rushed a team to repair the water pipe meant to supply tap water to several parts of the city.

“A road clearance operation is underway following the massive mudslide and it will take several hours for resumption of traffic,” an official of the PWD said, adding all the incoming and outgoing traffic was diverted through the main highway along Manda Zoo.

The road is likely to be thrown open by evening, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021