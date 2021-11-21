Left Menu

FPIs pump in Rs 19,712 cr in Indian markets in Nov so far

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 17:20 IST
FPIs pump in Rs 19,712 cr in Indian markets in Nov so far
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) were net buyers in the Indian markets at Rs 19,712 crore in November so far.

As per depositories' data, they invested Rs 14,051 crore into equities and Rs 5,661 crore in debt segment between November 1-18.

This translated into total net investment of Rs 19,712 crore during the period under review.

In October, FPIs remained net sellers at Rs 12,437 crore.

''From long-term perspective, India continues to be an important and competitive investment destination. Despite intermittent and short-term challenges, India offers a good growth opportunity,'' said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director (manager research) at Morningstar India.

He further said that the net flows this week cannot be construed as a change in trend as the uncertainties on the global and domestic front persists.

''This could be a tactical allocation by FPIs, and one needs to watch the flow trends in the coming weeks to better access their investment pattern,'' he said.

For the first half of November FPIs have been sellers in banking and even in performing sectors like IT, noted V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He further added that most foreign brokerages have a sell call on India on concerns of stretched valuations.

Going forward, an anticipated higher quantum of tapering by the US Federal Reserve may lead to emerging markets including India receiving reduced foreign investments, said Shrikant Chouhan, head (equity research-retail) at Kotak Securities.

The only positive part is falling crude prices, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
3
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
4
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021