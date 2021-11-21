Left Menu

Tunisia says U.S. will support it once political reforms are announced

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 21-11-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 18:13 IST
Tunisia says U.S. will support it once political reforms are announced
  • Tunisia

The United States will offer support to Tunisia once it has announced dates for political reform, a Tunisia presidency statement said, nearly four months after President Kais Saied seized political power.

The statement added that the U.S. Secretary of State had informed Saied in a phone call that the country would continue to support Tunisia with international institutions and other countries once reforms were announced, and asked that Tunisia ended a state of emergency quickly.

