58 Aadhaar Seva Kendras out of planned 166 functional now: UIDAI CEO

The Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI has made 58 out of the planned 166 Aadhaar Seva Kendras operational till now, a top official of the organisation said on Sunday. Residents can visit these Aadhaar Seva Kendras ASKs for Aadhaar enrolment and updation services like change in address and corrections.UIDAI plans to operate 166 ASKs in 122 cities throughout India.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:08 IST
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made 58 out of the planned 166 Aadhaar Seva Kendras operational till now, a top official of the organisation said on Sunday. Residents can visit these Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) for Aadhaar enrolment and updation services like change in address and corrections.

UIDAI plans to operate 166 ASKs in 122 cities throughout India. So far the establishment of 58 ASKs has been completed and they have started functioning, UIDAI CEO Saurav Garg said at the launch of an ASK in Ghaziabad.

''All the ASKs are air-conditioned, designed with adequate seating capacity and also divyang-friendly,'' he added. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation V K Singh jointly inaugurated the 5th ASK in Uttar Pradesh at Ghaziabad on Sunday, an official statement said. The ASK has a capacity to handle requests from 1,000 residents per day. Chandrasekhar said the use of Aadhaar for direct benefit transfer schemes has led to saving of Rs 1.78 lakh crore of public money. Singh, who is also Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Ghaziabad, said this centre will make Aadhaar-related services for residents easier. ''Now people can update their Aadhaar and also enroll for Aadhaar at the centre,'' Singh said.

