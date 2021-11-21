LG appeals to people to work collectively to build a new J&K

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday appealed to the citizens to take a pledge to work collectively and strengthen their resolve to build a new Jammu and Kashmir, saying several landmark decisions of his administration are empowering people. Sinha made the appeal through this month's episode of “Awaam ki Awaaz” radio programme which was aired on all local and primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) in the Union Territory and broadcast on the channel DD Kashir.

The Lt Governor connected with the people and dedicated this month's episode to all those citizens who are working for the betterment of the society, and emerged as role models for others, while voicing valuable insights and suggestions received from the general public.

He said several landmark decisions of his administration are empowering people and taking Jammu and Kashmir towards new heights of development and prosperity.

“I appeal to the people to take a pledge to work collectively and strengthen their resolve to build a new, prosperous and self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Lt Governor also requested those who have not been vaccinated yet to get vaccinated at the earliest and contribute to the government's efforts in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Whatever we are creating, we must lay a solid foundation for a society full of self-dignity, self-respect, and prosperity. Working in this direction, the UT government, in the last 16 months, has tried to establish a new transparent, accountable, people-centric governance system,” he said.

He said efforts have been made through active programmes towards the empowerment of the general public.

Following the ideals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the administration has introduced digital initiatives to bring more transparency and reduce the gap between the system and the service, for the convenience of common citizens.

''Such interventions will go a long way to ensure that benefits of the public welfare schemes are being made available to the people so that every citizen can live a dignified and prosperous life in a harmonious and progressive environment,” Sinha said.

He said his administration is trying its best to strengthen the democratic system at the grassroots level, encouraging public participation in the development process, implementing principles of good governance, providing inclusive, qualitative education to all, creating more livelihood opportunities for the youth, and taking industries to the block level besides making all the public services easily accessible to the people.

“For the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, 7,000 recruitments have been done on merit basis in a transparent manner which is a living example of how corruption-free, transparent and just system contributes to the progress of the marginalised class,” he said.

The Lt Governor said another major decision taken by the administration is the one-time age relaxation in the recruitment exam for the post of sub-inspector, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the increase in the number of seats which has the potential to usher a wave of development and prosperity in the society.

“I wish the very best to the aspirants,” he said.

Recently, the Lt Governor said the Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched a public outreach campaign, including 'One Person One Golden Card' campaign, targeting the distribution of 58 lakh 'Golden Cards' under the AB-PMJAY and AB-PMJAY-SEHAT health insurance schemes, aimed at ensuring greater coverage with easy access to affordable healthcare facilities to poor families from rural background.

Similarly, 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign has been launched to cover all unvaccinated people, besides ensuring sensitisation regarding importance of Covid-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), he said.

The Lt Governor made a special mention of engineer Jehangir Bhat of Bandipora and appreciated his endeavour of encouraging innovation amongst youth.

''With 20 patented innovations to his credit, I congratulate engineer Bhat who aspires to make every student an innovator,'' he said.

The Lt Governor also congratulated national topper of NEET-UG Tanmay Gupta and cricketer Umran Malik and termed them as the new role models for the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir.

