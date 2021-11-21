NEP 2020 can help India rediscover old glory: Assam Guv

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday said the New Education Policy 2020 has the potential to help India ''rediscover'' its old glory, besides providing high-quality educational opportunities to the youths to determine the future of the country.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the North East Education Conclave on NEP 2020 here, Mukhi said, ''India has the reputation of developing apart from philosophy and mathematics, science and technology of a very high order, which had attracted scholars from all over the world.'' He said that the NEP 2020 has been envisioned to help the country to rediscover its old glory and the new education policy will be the key to India's leadership on the global stage in terms of economic growth, social justice and scientific advancement among others.

''Over the next one decade or two, India will have the highest population of young people who will achieve working age,'' the Governor said.

He said that the new education policy's inherent quality to provide high-quality educational opportunities to the youths will determine the future of India.

''The policy is essentially based on the principle that education must develop not only cognitive capacities of higher order but also social, ethical and emotional capacities and disposition. The rich heritage of ancient and eternal Indian knowledge and thought has been the guiding light for this policy,'' he added.

Mukhi further said that this Education Policy will be able to take the countrymen, especially the youth, forward in accordance with the needs and aspirations of the 21st century.

''It is not only a policy document, but a reflection of the aspirations of the learners and citizens of India,'' he added.

The Governor said that it is the duty of all states to make good use of the opportunity and contribute to the success of the NEP 2020.

''Assam has initiated several steps for implementing the National Education Policy with many key decisions. The state government has notified a High-Level Committee, which has already submitted its recommendations based on NEP trackers,'' he added.

