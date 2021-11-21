Left Menu

Mumbai: Noisy motorcycle silencers removed, over 100 people penalised

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Over 100 people were penalised during a drive by Mumbai traffic police for tampering with the silencer mechanism of their motorcycles to create noise and firecracker type sounds, an official said on Sunday.

A large number of those penalised in the drive that has been on for the past 25 days hailed from Bandra, he said, adding the offending silencers were removed and would be destroyed.

