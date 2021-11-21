Leader of Opposition in Kerala assembly flays LDF govt proposal to hike bus fare, power tariff

The Kerala government's proposal to hike bus fare and power tariff was criticised by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, who on Sunday said it was akin to throwing people from the fire into the frying pan.

Satheesan, in a Facebook post, said that people were already reeling under the economic crisis caused due to loss of jobs during the prevailing pandemic and at such a time increasing bus fare and power tariff would put an additional burden on the people.

He urged the state government to back off from the two proposals or be prepared to face agitations by the people.

Satheesan, in his post, said that the public transport sector, especially the private bus owners, were hit hard by the rising fuel prices and the pandemic and they needed support from the government to move forward.

''However, it should not result in an additional burden on the people,'' he said and added that in the last two assembly sessions, the opposition has been seeking subsidising diesel for auto rickshaws, taxis and buses.

He said the LDF government was 'Left' only in name as it was turning its back to this demand by the Opposition and was proposing decisions which would make people's lives more miserable.

Satheesan said that only an ''extreme right wing'' government will continue to squeeze the people dry during the present times when people are facing financial crisis.

''How can this government talk about the Silver Line in such a big crisis,'' he said and claimed that the crisis has been caused due to financial mismanagement since the first Pinarayi government which has allegedly received around Rs 5,000 crore more in revenue due to the increase in taxes on fuel by the central government.

