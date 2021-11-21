Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed drone targeting Najran airport -state media
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen said its air defences destroyed a drone targeting Najran airport in the south of Saudi Arabia, state media reported on Sunday.
Debris from the destroyed drone, launched from Sanaa airport in Yemen, was scattered in a residential area but no injuries were reported, Saudi state TV said.
