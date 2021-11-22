Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 317 points

Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 317.57 points and Nifty down by 87 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 317.57 points or 0.53 per cent at 59318.44 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17677.80 at 9.20 am, down by 87 points or 0.49 per cent. (ANI)

