Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 317 points

Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 317.57 points and Nifty down by 87 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-11-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 09:40 IST
Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 317 points
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 317.57 points and Nifty down by 87 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 317.57 points or 0.53 per cent at 59318.44 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17677.80 at 9.20 am, down by 87 points or 0.49 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021