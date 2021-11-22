IMF reaches agreement to revive funding to Pakistan - statement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday it has reached a staff level agreement to revive stalled funding for Pakistan. "The Pakistani authorities and IMF staff have reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the sixth review," the IMF said in a statement.

It said completion of the review would make available SDR 750 million, or approximately $1.059 billion, bringing total disbursements so far to about $3.027 billion. Pakistan entered a $6 billion funding programme with the IMF in 2019, however, the funding stalled earlier this year due to reforms issues.

