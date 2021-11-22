Left Menu

HealthCare Global acquires majority stake in Suchirayu Healthcare

Stating that Hubli is emerging geography with great potential, he said the acquisition will deliver focused medical care into this micro-market. HCG, which also owns and operates a standalone cancer centre at Hubli, said the acquisition is expected to create synergetic benefits and market leadership in the geography.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 11:22 IST
HealthCare Global acquires majority stake in Suchirayu Healthcare
  • Country:
  • India

Cancer focused healthcare service provider HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) on Monday said it has become a majority stakeholder in Suchirayu Healthcare Solutions with the acquisition of additional 60.9 per cent for an undisclosed sum.

With the transaction, HCG has increased its holding in Suchirayu from the existing 17.7 per cent to 78.6 per cent, the company said in a statement. Suchirayu owns a multi-speciality hospital in Hubli with an operational capacity of 110 beds and a potential to scale up to 250 beds. HCG has operated and maintained the hospital since August 2017 and had the right to increase its stake up to 80 per cent, the statement said. ''Having operated Suchirayu for the past four years with successful patient outcomes and desired financial results, acquiring a majority was a logical step in cementing our presence in the region. We are confident that we will be able to derive multiple synergies with this acquisition,'' HCG Executive Chairman BS Ajaikumar said.

HCG continues on its path to optimise capital allocations around cancer care and strengthen its pre-eminent position in the country, he added.

''M&A has been a core part of our strategy, and we have demonstrated our capability to integrate acquisitions,'' Ajaikumar noted. Stating that Hubli is emerging geography with great potential, he said the acquisition will deliver focused medical care into this micro-market. ''We continue to explore opportunities in the regional cancer leaders' space to further consolidate our dominant position,'' Ajaikumar said. HCG, which also owns and operates a standalone cancer centre at Hubli, said the acquisition is expected to create synergetic benefits and market leadership in the geography.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021