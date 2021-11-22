Can bitcoin replace fiat currency?

Introduction:

We all use fiat currency in our life for daily transactions, and it looks impossible to live with fiat currency. But another currency is becoming popular day by day named bitcoin. Yes, bitcoin is the globally accepted currency, and people do millions of transactions on blockchain and exchanges. Bitcoin is not merely a medium of exchange. Still, you can do numerous things, such as trading, investing, buying, selling, mining, etc.

On the other hand, fiat currency is just a medium of exchange. By increasing the popularity of bitcoin, the question arises in the mind of people, can bitcoin replace the fiat currency or not? So, without wasting time, let's explore both terms. In this article, we will discuss fiat currency and bitcoin in detail and the future of bitcoin.

What is bitcoin?

As we all know, bitcoin is a digital currency globally accepted, which means anyone in the world can send and receive bitcoins. Bitcoin is a decentralized system that means there is no involvement of third parties such as the government, the banks, and other financial institutions. Even the founder of bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, cannot control bitcoin. Bitcoin is an unstoppable currency, which means it will never stop because many miners are working behind the bitcoin network worldwide. When all the computers stop working, then bitcoin will stop; that is impossible. Go to the BWC for more information.

What is fiat currency: -

Fiat currency is currency regulated by the country's government. It is also known as domestic currency because every country has its currency. The central bank of the country issues fiat currency. They have all the details about the money issued and the transactions people are doing. There are the following examples of fiat currencies given below: -

INR in India

USD in the USA

POUNDS in England

EURO in Europe

PKR in Pakistan

These are a few examples of currencies in different countries, and there are a lot of currencies in the world.

Can bitcoin replace fiat currency?

Bitcoin is a digital currency, and there are millions of bitcoin users. The number of users of bitcoin is increasing by increasing the popularity of bitcoin. The initial price of bitcoin was $1, and now the current price of bitcoin is 66,457US dollars at the time of writing this article. So, the question arises, can bitcoin replace the fiat currency in the future because the number of bitcoin users is increasing rapidly.

Well, bitcoin is uncertain, and no one knows the future of cryptocurrencies. There is no clear answer whether bitcoin will replace fiat currency or not. Still, some facts can replace the fiat currency if bitcoin's uses continue to rise. So, there are the following terms that can supersede the fiat currency with bitcoin.

Future is digital: - Today's era is the digital era, and many people are aware of the technology. Eight per cent to ninety per cent of people in the world are using technology. Everyone has smartphone and internet access, and everyone knows that the future will be full of technology. Bitcoin is a digital currency, and in the digital era, people will not use fiat currency such as paper notes or coins. Everyone will be busy in the future, and no one will have time to carry cash and go to market. Instead, everyone will order things from home by paying in digital currency. If bitcoin does not entirely replace the currency, most people will start doing transactions in bitcoin cryptocurrency.

Deflation currency: - fiat currency is an inflation currency that means the currency's value will decrease over time, but bitcoin is a deflation currency. Deflation currency implies that the value of bitcoin will continue to rise in the future, which is the significant advantage of bitcoin. In addition, Bitcoin is not just a medium of exchange, but you can do multiple things with it. You can do investing, trading, sending, receiving, mining, accepting, and many more things.

There is no sure answer that bitcoin can replace fiat currency because many people live uneducated. They do not have mobile phones. Many people use cash or coins for transactions because it is the simplest and very most straightforward method of exchange. Many people do not accept payment even in their bank account in fiat currency then how they will accept bitcoin.

I think bitcoin will replace fiat currency entirely. Still, we can say that people will start using bitcoin more than fiat currency.

