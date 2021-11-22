Left Menu

Paytm shares continue to decline for 2nd day; tumble nearly 14 pc

Shares of newly-listed One97 Communications, Paytms parent company, continued to decline for the second day in a row on Monday, tumbling nearly 14 per cent.The counter continued to bear a deserted look as the stock declined 13.66 per cent to Rs 1,350.35 on BSE.On NSE, it tumbled 13.39 per cent to Rs 1,351.75.Shares of One97 Communications Ltd on Thursday made a weak market debut and tumbled over 27 per cent from the issue price of Rs 2,150.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 11:45 IST
Paytm shares continue to decline for 2nd day; tumble nearly 14 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of newly-listed One97 Communications, Paytm's parent company, continued to decline for the second day in a row on Monday, tumbling nearly 14 percent.

The counter continued to bear a deserted look as the stock declined 13.66 percent to Rs 1,350.35 on BSE.

On NSE, it tumbled 13.39 percent to Rs 1,351.75.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd on Thursday made a weak market debut and tumbled over 27 percent from the issue price of Rs 2,150. According to market analysts, concerns over valuation weighed on the stock. Ant Group-backed Paytm's Rs 18,300 crore IPO, India's biggest share sale, was oversubscribed 1.89 times earlier this month.

This was greater than miner Coal India's Rs 15,000 crore offer a decade back.

Incorporated in 2000, One97 Communications is India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021