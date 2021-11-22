Left Menu

Poonawalla Fincorp and CARS24 announce strategic partnership for seamless consumer financing

CARS24, India's leading e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (Formerly known as Magma Fincorp Limited), a non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance Company (ND-SI-NBFC), have announced their strategic partnership for quick and seamless consumer financing on vehicles bought from CARS24.

In this partnership, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd will fulfill consumer loans originating through CARS24. Additionally, both parties will partake in the risk and rewards.

Commenting on this strategic partnership Vijay Deshwal, Group Chief Executive officer, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (PFL) said "We are delighted to partner with CARS24 to provide seamless financing to the pre-owned car customers. Owning a car has become a necessity in recent times and the pandemic has further accelerated that trend. With technology at its core, we at Poonawalla Fincorp aim to create a digitally enabled consumer lending platform and this partnership with CARS24 is a step in that direction. We are optimistic that this will be a great partnership and will provide a hassle-free experience to the customers in fulfilling their dream of owning a car." Ruchit Agarwal, Co-founder & CFO, CARS24 said, "With only ~20% consumer financing penetration in the used cars industry, we feel that there is a huge market opportunity waiting to be tapped. Our partnership with Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (Formerly known as Magma Fincorp Limited) is another step in making consumer financing easy, transparent, and safe, thus, fulfilling dreams of more Indians owning a car. We are sure that this partnership draws us closer to our aim of becoming a one stop solution for used cars by solving for simplified vehicle buying, selling, and financing process."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

