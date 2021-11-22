Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd bags award for best battery manufacturer for EV by EV Battery Tech 2021 organized by EMobility+

Delhi, 22nd November 2021: Pioneers and leading manufacturers of EV batteries in the country, Ipower Batteries has been awarded the best battery manufacturer for EV by EV Battery Tech 2021 organized by EMobility+ for the year 2021. The company has been working around manufacturing innovative battery products as solution for EV. The company specializes in record capacity manufacturing and offering tailor made solutions. The company also has pan-India after sales service with over 200+ sales and service centres.

The company with its large R&D (Govt recognized) team works on innovative and long-term solutions pertaining to different needs of various Electric Vehicle segments and businesses and offers tailor made solutions for each. They have designed innovative lithium-Ion battery solutions for Electric and smart mobility vehicles, with smart features like advanced tracking, geo-fencing and battery immobilization, remote monitoring & control features which is one of their sought-after products, highly in demand.

Elated over the achievement, Mr. Vikas Aggarwal, Founder & Managing Director, Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd said, “We are elated that our efforts to create a long-term solution to the existing needs has been recognized and this has motivated us to build a strong supply network for such products. There is a huge existing demand for such products both at B2B and B2C level which we aim to fulfill over a period of time with our innovative research driven solutions for different segments at our state-of-the-art manufacturing unit”.

The company is determined to empower the electric mobility segment by providing smart batteries and allied solutions, in a bid to create an ecosystem to promote a pollution free future. They also offer tailor made battery solutions for 2- wheelers, 3- wheelers, OEM’s, solar energy solutions, industrial batteries, medical instrument batteries, weighing scale batteries and other segments. The company is aiming at fulfilling the demand for clean energy solutions with regards to India’s mobility and other crucial such requirements. The company’s Made in India technology has received an immense push and recognition with this award bestowed upon them as this is going to give a further push to India’s long-standing demand for such products which are ideated, engineered and developed in India. For more information on their products and the company, please visit- www.ipowerbatteries.in About Ipower Batteries Pvt. Ltd.

Incorporated in December 2019, with a full-fledged state of the art manufacturing unit in Kundli (Haryana) which has a large capacity energy storage per month, Ipower Batteries is aimed at fulfilling the need for such solutions. The company has a strong backing in R&D and experience for over three decades from its parent company which allows them to work on innovative product line for the market. The company’s manufacturing has IMS certified (ISO 9001-2015,14001:2015,45001:2018) for producing high-quality Lithium-Ion batteries. With this they are ready to become the largest Clean Energy Storage Provider in India.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)