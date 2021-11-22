French firm Crypto Blockchain Industries: sells NFT assets linked to DJ star Guetta

French fintech company Crypto Blockchain Industries, whose shares have surged since the company listed on the stock exchange in October, announced on Monday the sale of some NFT (non fungible tokens) linked to French DJ star David Guetta. Crypto Blockchain Industries said the sale of those NFTs had raised more than $250,000 for United At Home, a charitable organisation co-founded by Guetta.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a type of digital asset, have exploded in popularity this year, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars.

