Atumobile Launches innovative way to offer Test Drives with Showroom-on-Wheels - an exciting experience zone for the EV enthusiasts

The Company will launch 10 Showroom-on-Wheels in the next 1 year to make it convenient for customers, across India, to test ride and experience the ATUM 1.0 e-bike.

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atumobile Pvt. Ltd., a Hyderabad-based electric vehicles start-up, launched its premium showroom-on-wheels, where it plans to showcase ATUM 1.0, the café racer styled e-bike. The showroom-on-wheels is going to make it easier for customers to access the e-bike by bringing it at their doorsteps.

Having recognised and accepted that in today's digital world, the customers expect everything to be delivered at their doorstep, Atumobile had first introduced the D2C (Direct to Customer) model in the e-bike segment and had been accepting orders through its web portal and delivering the bikes directly at consumers doorsteps. An extension of the same thought led to the launch of Showroom-on-wheels where the company aims at offering the test ride to the consumers at the comforts of their specific location where customers can avoid travelling long distances to just get a test ride. The Showroom-on-Wheels will be available at collages and cafes where the youth is generally seen hanging out.

Atumobile has plans to introduce 10 Showroom-on-Wheels in the next 1 year in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Gurgaon.

The showroom-on-wheels has been completely designed with inputs and requirements collected from end-users and experts. The Atumobile Showroom-on-Wheels is built on a DCM Van and is 17.5 ft in length, 7.0 ft in width and 7.0 ft in height. It can accommodate 5 ATUM 1.0 e-bikes and a plush lounge where customers can sit and interact with the sales team. This makes it easier for Atumobile to take its café racer styled and patented e-bike to the environmental-friendly consumer across the length and breadth of India.

Speaking at the launch of the Showroom-on-Wheels, Vamsi Gaddam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Atumobile Pvt. Ltd. said, ''The showroom-on-wheels is yet another initiative which reinforces our resolve and intent to promote EVs and take Atum 1.0 to the consumer. We plan to launch showroom-on-wheels in 10 cities in the next 1 year to ensure that e-bikers and EV enthusiasts can drive Atum 1.0 and help us in our quest of using renewable energy to power smart mobility solutions. Our target audience will love getting the e-bike at their doorstep and stepping out for a test ride.'' Launched on 5th October 2020, Atum1.0 e-bike has generated widespread interest in the market. Specifically designed for the needs of the upwardly mobile Indian consumer, and with a base price of Rs. 55,000, Atum1.0 has redefined e-mobility with its sturdy built and a retro, vintage design. Since its launch, the Company has received over 1500 bookings from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru apart from other towns and cities and has delivered over 800 ATUM 1.0 e-bikes.

In July 2021, Atum 1.0 received a Design Patent for its unique design amongst all e-bikes in India. The Patent was issued for its design which leads to a sportier riding posture, for the shape of the tank which has a 14-litre storage capacity and for its naked body structure.

Atum1.0 is powered by a portable lithium-ion battery pack, that charges in just under 4 hours, Atum 1.0 offers a range of 100 kmph in a single charge. The electric bike comes with a 1-year battery warranty and is available in a wide range of colours. With the design successfully tested, over varying and extreme conditions, the final product, which has a premium café racer feel to it, has been developed using indigenous parts.

Atum 1.0 is manufactured at a greenfield manufacturing facility located in Telangana. Atum 1.0 is approved as a low-speed bike, by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) which makes it ready for commercial use. Additionally, Atum 1.0 does not need a registration and the person driving it does not need a license.

About Atumobile Atumobile Pvt. Ltd. is the brainchild of Vamsi Gaddam. With the stated objective of making sustainable products, Atumobile is looking to launch a range of e-bikes and scooters to support e-mobility across the country. Atumobile Pvt Ltd is 100% ''Made in India,'' for roads that are uniquely Indian. Designed for practicality and ease of commute, Atumobile aspires to make the transition to electric truly effortless. Atumobile understands that daily commute is fuelled by necessity, and Atumobile is just that — a practical option for short-distance commute.

Atumobile has its manufacturing capacity located at Patancheru in Hyderabad.

For more information please visit - https://www.atumobile.co/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)