Delhi govt lifts ban on construction and demolition activities: Rai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 13:35 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government has lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday. Rai also said the government will take a call on the reopening of schools, work from home for government staff on November 24.

We will also discuss if CNG-operated trucks carrying non-essential items can be allowed to enter Delhi, he said.

The Delhi government on Sunday night extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items and work-from-home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.

