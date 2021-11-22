Left Menu

France's Crypto Blockchain Industries sells NFTs linked to DJ star Guetta, shares surge

Crypto Blockchain Industries said the sale of the NFTs had raised more than $250,000 for United At Home, a charitable organisation co-founded by Guetta. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a type of digital asset, have exploded in popularity this year, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 14:05 IST
France's Crypto Blockchain Industries sells NFTs linked to DJ star Guetta, shares surge
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

French fintech company Crypto Blockchain Industries, shares of which have surged since listing on the stock exchange in October, announced on Monday the sale of nonfungible tokens (NFT) linked to French DJ star David Guetta. Crypto Blockchain Industries said the sale of the NFTs had raised more than $250,000 for United At Home, a charitable organization co-founded by Guetta.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a type of digital asset, have exploded in popularity this year, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars. Shares in Crypto Blockchain Industries jumped 21.7 percent to 43 euros in early trading, compared to their debut price of 2 euros, giving it a current market capitalization of around 830 million euros ($935.33 million).

An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers. The blockchain serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the NFT's authenticity and who owns it. NFTs are usually bought with cryptocurrencies or in dollars and the blockchain keeps a record of transactions. While anyone can view the NFT, only the buyer has the status of being the official owner – a kind of digital bragging right.

Crypto Blockchain Industries added on Monday that it had conducted sales of the cryptocurrency 'Crystal'. Guetta, who has worked with artists such as Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, and Justin Bieber, has won two Grammy Awards and has more than 50 million record sales to his name.

($1 = 0.8874 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021