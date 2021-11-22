Left Menu

Will stop Ramayan train if saffron dress code of waiters not withdrawn, say seers in Ujjain

Objecting to the saffron attire of waiters on board the Ramayan Express, seers from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday said it was an insult to Hindu religion and threatened to stop the train in Delhi on December 12 if this dress code is not withdrawn.

Objecting to the saffron attire of waiters on board the Ramayan Express, seers from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday said it was an insult to the Hindu religion and threatened to stop the train in Delhi on December 12 if this dress code is not withdrawn. "We have written a letter two days back to the Union Railway Minister lodging our protest against waiters serving refreshments and food in the Ramayan Express in saffron. Donning saffron attire with a sadhu-like headgear and wearing malas (necklaces) of rudraksha is an insult to the Hindu religion and its seers," Ujjain Akhada Parishad's former general secretary Avdeshpuri told PTI.

He said seers will stop the train at Delhi's Safdarjung railway station if the saffron dress code of the waiters is not changed. "We will sit on the railway tracks. This is necessary for protecting the Hindu religion. We have taken a strong view of this issue in Ujjain", he added. Ujjain city, where the Shree Mahakaleshwar temple of Lord Shiva is located, hosts Simhastha Kumbh Mela every 12 years.

The country's first Ramayan circuit train chugged off on a 17-day journey from the Safdarjung railway station on November 7. This train visits 15 places associated with the life of Lord Ram.

Covering a distance of more than 7,500 km, the train will take the pilgrims to places such as Ayodhya, Prayag, Nandigram, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi, Nasik, Hampi, and Rameshwaram.

The Ramayan Express is equipped with first-class restaurants, a library, and shower cubicles.

