CAIT demands strict action against Amazon for alleged sale of marijuana

The Confederation of All India Traders CAIT on Monday demanded strict action against e-commerce giant Amazon for the alleged sale of marijuana on its platform.CAIT Rajasthan President Subhash Goyal said the central as well as the state governments should frame rules to prevent such contraband transactions on its platform, which is damaging the future of the youth in the country.There have been cases of selling illegal substances such as marijuana on the Amazon platform, and an FIR has also been lodged against the company in Madhya Pradesh.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday demanded strict action against e-commerce giant Amazon for the alleged sale of marijuana on its platform.

CAIT Rajasthan President Subhash Goyal said the central, as well as the state governments, should frame rules to prevent such contraband transactions on its platform, which is damaging the future of the youth in the country.

''There have been cases of selling illegal substances such as marijuana on the Amazon platform, and an FIR has also been lodged against the company in Madhya Pradesh. The government should probe deeply into the matter and punish the culprit,'' he said.

Goyal added that there should be no laxity for powerful multinational companies.

He said e-commerce companies have eaten into the markets of traditional traders and CAIT is geared up to take up the challenge posed by them.

''But, we cannot let Amazon and other e-commerce companies play with the health of our youth,'' he said.

Goyal demanded that the government should develop a mechanism to keep track of online transactions.

''Any business transaction in the shop is verified. But, transactions through the online platform have no credibility. You order a shoe and you get delivery of a brick. People are duped over online. There is no redressal,'' he alleged.

