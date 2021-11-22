Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 15:44 IST
Co-op societies can't use 'bank' in their names: RBI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The RBI on Monday cautioned the public against cooperative societies using 'bank' in their names as well as accepting deposits from people who are not their members.

After the amendment in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, effective September 29, 2020, co-operative societies cannot use the words ''bank'', ''banker'' or ''banking'' as part of their names, except as permitted under the provisions or by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In a statement, RBI said it has come to notice that some cooperative societies are using the word 'bank' in their names in violation of the Banking Regulation Act.

It has also come to the notice of RBI that some co-operative societies are accepting deposits from non-members/ nominal members/ associate members which is tantamount to conducting banking business in violation of the provisions.

''Members of the public are hereby informed that such societies have neither been issued any license under BR Act, 1949 nor are they authorized by the RBI for doing banking business,'' RBI said.

Further, the insurance cover from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) is also not available for deposits placed with these societies.

Members of the public are advised to exercise caution and carry out due diligence of such co-operative societies if they claim to be a bank, and look for banking license issued by RBI before dealing with them, the central bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

