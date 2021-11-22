Need to increase awareness on commodity derivatives market: Sebi ED

There is an urgent need to increase awareness about the commodity derivatives market among investors as the level of financial inclusion in the segment is very low, Sebi Executive Director G P Garg said on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion of World Investor Week 2021 at the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Garg said all the stakeholders need to make efforts to educate investors about commodities derivatives.

The World Investor Week 2021 is being observed from November 22-28.

"We did a survey earlier under the aegis of the National Centre for Financial Education and we found that the level of financial inclusion in the commodity derivatives market is very low. In India, only four percent of the adult population are aware of or have some kind of investments in the commodities market," Garg said. There is a need for a coordinated awareness initiative in commodities derivatives in associations with Exchanges, Sebi, and other stakeholders, he noted.

He said the market regulator has also designed a special program for creating awareness about the commodities derivatives known as - Commodities Derivatives Trainers (CoTs). CoTs are training institutions that conduct commodities awareness programs across the country. So far, Sebi has recognized 23 CoTs institutes.

"During 2021, Sebi-recognized CoTs conducted around 20 awareness programs, but in this year up to October 31, we have conducted more than 68 programs across the country," Garg said. He said Sebi has recently taken an important step in respect of preparation of two investor charters aimed at protecting investors' interest.

Sebi's investor charter was issued with the vision to protect the interests of investors by enabling them to understand the risks involved in the securities market and invest in a fair, transparent, and secure manner; and to get services in a time-bound and efficient manner, he said.

There is another investor charter that has been developed by Sebi in consultation with registered intermediaries, regulated entities, and asset management companies.

The charter consists of vision and mission statements, details of the business, and transactions and services provided to the investors. It also includes timelines about various services provided to the investors, Garg said. "So, I want to sensitize that if we do not deliver within the timeline prescribed, investors have a right to complain," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)